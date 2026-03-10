Skip to Content
Disney on Ice is skating its way back to El Paso

Disney on Ice
By
New
Published 10:48 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- The family friendly event, Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures, will be returning to the El Paso County Coliseum on May 6–10, 2026.

Attendees can expect to see Mickey Mouse and friends take to the ice while they show the stories of other characters like Mary Poppins, Mona, Woody and Bo Peep, and many more.

Organizers say that families should be prepared for a getaway jam-packed with unexpected hijinks and surprise, up-close character interactions.

Disney on Ice
Disney on Ice

Disney on Ice Preferred Customers can purchase tickets as of Wednesday, March 10. Tickets go on sale for the general public on March 17.

The El Paso County Coliseum is located at 4100 E. Paisano Dr. El Paso, TX 79905, across from the El Paso Zoo.

The following are showtimes for the event:

Wednesday, May 6 7:00 PM

Thursday, May 7 7:00 PM

Friday, May 8 7:00 PM

Saturday, May 9 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, May 10 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

For more information click here.

Armando Ramirez

