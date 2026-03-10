Skip to Content
Iran live updates: 140 US troops wounded so far, mostly minor injuries

An F/A-18F Super Hornet aircraft, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron 31, lands on the flight deck of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), while supporting Operation Epic Fury, Feb. 28, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)
A Pentagon spokesperson said 108 service members have already returned to duty.

By Kevin ShalveyMeredith DelisoJon Haworth, and Nadine El-Bawab

Last Updated: March 10, 2026, 12:51 PM MDT

Since the start of the war with Iran, 140 U.S. service members have been wounded, but a majority of the injuries have been minor, according to the Pentagon.

"Since the start of Operation Epic Fury, approximately 140 U.S. service members have been wounded over 10 days of sustained attacks," Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement on Tuesday. "The vast majority of these injuries have been minor, and 108 service members have already returned to duty. Eight service members remain listed as severely injured and are receiving the highest level of medical care."

--ABC News' Steve Beynon

