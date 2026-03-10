Skip to Content
Iran live updates: Russia told Trump it isn’t sharing US military asset intelligence with Iran, Witkoff says

Published 12:31 PM

ByKevin ShalveyMeredith DelisoJon Haworth, and Nadine El-Bawab

Last Updated: March 10, 2026, 11:17 AM MDT

Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday for about an hour.

Russian officials denied in a phone call with President Donald Trump on Monday that they are sharing intelligence on U.S. military assets with Iran, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said.

"We can take them at their word," Witkoff said Tuesday in an interview with CNBC. "That's a better question for the intel people, but let's hope that they're not sharing."

Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday for about an hour. Witkoff also indicated during the interview that Trump is still open to dialogue with Iran.

"I think the president is always willing to talk, but the question is whether it would be productive or not," Witkoff said. "Do they actually want to make have a diplomatic solution here? And so far the evidence suggests no."

