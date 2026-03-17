Miley Cyrus returns for ‘Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special’ trailer

The "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special" will arrive on Disney+ March 24.

By Angeline Jane Bernabe

March 17, 2026, 11:09 AM

Get the limo out front, because the trailer for the "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special" has arrived.

On Tuesday, Disney+ and Hulu released the official trailer for the highly anticipated upcoming special, which features Miley Cyrus and "Call Her Daddy" podcast host Alex Cooper, who speaks with Cyrus in the special in an in-depth conversation about the 20th anniversary of the beloved Disney Channel show.

The trailer opens with nostalgic footage of Cyrus as Hannah Montana and the various magazine covers she has appeared on.

It then cuts to Cyrus driving through what appears to be Malibu and Hollywood in a convertible with the license plate "HM 20." Her final destination appears to be a studio lot with the "Hannah Montana" logo displayed on the side of a sound stage.

Miley Cyrus appears in this artwork for the "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special."Disney+/Hulu

Cyrus, wearing her iconic Hannah Montana blonde wig, steps out of the car and says, "Good to be home," before her hit song "The Best of Both Worlds" plays.

The rest of the trailer features Cyrus performing onstage as Hannah Montana, stepping onto the sound stage of the "Hannah Montana" set and moments from her interview with Cooper.

In one clip, Cooper asks Cyrus, "What Disney boy did you have the biggest crush on at the time?"

Cyrus replies, "Get the tea kettle."

https://www.youtube.com/embed/QBjEeCFdc2o?si=lzSkZAnZxyBJFUMK

The upcoming special will also feature special moments with Cyrus' family. The trailer teases a few of those moments, including one with Cyrus and her mom Tish Cyrus-Purcell sitting in Hannah Montana's iconic closet.

"You really taught me to be who I am," Cyrus tells her mom in the clip.

There's also a moment with Cyrus' dad, country music star Billy Ray Cyrus.

"Love you," the pop star tells her dad.

Billy Ray Cyrus replies, "Best of both worlds."

Miley Cyrus performs during her "Miley Cyrus/Hannah Montana: Best of Both Worlds" Tour at Nassau Coliseum on December 27, 2007 in Uniondale, New York.Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images

A press release for the upcoming special describes it as a "love letter to fans, filled with heartfelt nostalgia."

The "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special" will arrive on Disney+ and Hulu on March 24 -- 20 years to the day that the original series debuted on Disney Channel.

Ahead of the special, fans can relive all four seasons of "Hannah Montana," as well as "Hannah Montana: The Movie" and "Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: The Best of Both Worlds Concert" on Disney+.

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