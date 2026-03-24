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Attorney for third migrant detainee who died at Camp East Montana reads family statement

Family of Victor Manuel Diaz
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Published 12:31 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Over two months after 36-year-old Victor Manuel Diaz from Nicaragua was pronounced dead while under ICE custody at Camp East Montana, his family was able to pay their last respects to him.

ABC-7 reported back in January that Randall Kallinen, the attorney representing Diaz's family, had just started an investigation into Diaz's death; now the family still wants to know what happened to him.

Diaz's body was taken to William Beaumont Army Medical Center, north of Fort Bliss, where the autopsy is being conducted by army officials and the Armed Forces Medical Examiner's Office. This raised questions about why the two previous migrants who died were not taken there and were taken to the El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office.

Watch the full story tonight on ABC-7 at 4, 5 and 6 p.m.

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Heriberto Perez Lara

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

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