Attorney for family of third migrant who died at Camp East Montana investigating death

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 reported less than two weeks ago about the third reported migrant death at Camp East Montana inside Fort Bliss, where 36-year-old Victor Manuel Diaz died by presumed suicide, according to ICE.

The attorney representing Diaz's family from Nicaragua, Randall Kallinen, says they want to start an investigation into what led to his death because they haven't been told exactly what happened.

Diaz's body was taken to William Beaumont Army Medical Center, north of Fort Bliss, where the autopsy is being conducted by army officials and the Armed Forces Medical Examiner's Office. This raised questions about why the two previous migrants who died were not taken there and were taken to the El Paso County Medical Examiner's Office.

"We are very concerned about the Army hospital doing it (autopsy report) because we wonder, well, why have things changed when the other two times, just recently, that someone died right there at the Camp East Montana ICE facility, they went to the El Paso County medical examiner. Why did Victor Diaz go to the El Paso County medical examiner?" Attorney Kallinen told ABC-7.

"And as we all know, that's been in the news. The person who passed away on January 4th, Mr. Lunas Campos, they (ICE) claimed that he committed suicide, when, in fact, the medical examiner said no, it was a homicide, and there were witnesses, and there's a court case now, you probably heard about it, where they're trying to keep those witnesses from being deported so that they can be witnesses in the case and maybe potentially a crime has occurred," Attorney Kallinen added.