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Comedian John Mulaney brings his “Mister Whatever” tour to El Paso

El Paso Live
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New
Published 11:31 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- El Paso Live has announced Tuesday that comedian John Mulaney will bring his tour brings his "Mister Whatever" Tour to the Abraham Chavez theatre later this year.

Mulaney's tour is scheduled to stop in El Paso on November 19 at 7:30 pm.

Pre-sale tickets for the event start March 25 at 10 am and tickets for the general public go on sale on March 27 at 10 am.

For more information on the comedy show click the link here.

Mulaney is a four-time Emmy Award, Critics Choice award and WGA award-winning writer, comedian and actor. Mulaney has numerous comedy specials and currently is on Netflix's talk-show "Everybody's Live with John Mulaney". Some of Mulaney's acting roles include Peter Porker from "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse", Jack Horner in "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish", among many others.

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Armando Ramirez

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