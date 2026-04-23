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El Paso Water continues monitoring potential breach at Cement Lake

EPWater
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Published 2:04 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Water just sent a news release saying they continue to monitor a potential dam breach at Cement Lake, located in West El Paso, also known as Portland Reservoir.

According to EPWater, they are taking precautionary measures and actions to protect public safety.

"EPWater is coordinating with emergency management and local agencies while crews make progress at the site," the utility said.

These are some of the actions taken by EPWater so far:

  • Water is being pumped out of the lake to reduce pressure on the dam.
  • Crews are making progress lowering the lake level. Water levels have already been lowered by about 2 feet.
  • Additional reductions are in progress to further reduce risk.

Impacts/Road Closures:

  • Closures are precautionary based on potential impact areas. They will remain in place until risk is reduced and safety can be reassessed.
  • Water from the spring-fed lake meets the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's standards.
  • There is no adverse impact to the Rio Grande and no impact to our drinking water supply.

What Residents Should Do, according to EPWater:

  • Avoid closed roads and follow traffic guidance.
  • Stay updated through official EPWater channels.
  • Follow direction from local authorities.

ABC-7 reached out to El Paso Water for comment and an interview. We also interviewed other local residents living near Cement Lake.

Watch the full story tonight on ABC-7 at 4 and 5 p.m.

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Heriberto Perez Lara

Heriberto Perez Lara reports for ABC-7 on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border.

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