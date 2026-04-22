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Lane closures due to Cement Lake repairs

By
Updated
today at 10:27 PM
Published 10:26 PM

Multiple lanes are closed tonight due to repairs underway at Cement Lake in West El Paso.

According to El Paso Water, crews are monitoring the lake due to the potential risk of a dam breach.

According to the El Paso Police Department, there are lane closures at:

  • Loop 375 Eastbound at Race Track Exit
  • Loop 375 Eastbound at Paisano
  • Loop 375 Westbound at Doniphan
  • Doniphan at Race Track, both East and Westbound
  • Doniphan at Paisano, both East and Westbound
  • Sunland Park at Crocket
  • McNutt at River Levee Road

Police say these closures could impact morning commutes.

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Amelia Roberts

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