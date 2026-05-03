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Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani in hospital in critical condition, spokesperson says

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Published 5:31 PM

By Elise Hammond, CNN

(CNN) — Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani is in critical but stable condition in the hospital, his spokesperson said Sunday.

“Mayor Giuliani is a fighter who has faced every challenge in his life with unwavering strength, and he’s fighting with that same level of strength as we speak,” spokesperson Ted Goodman said in a statement on X.

The statement does not say why Giuliani is in the hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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