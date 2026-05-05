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New Mexico DOJ starts 2nd phase of trial against Meta

Meta, Facebook
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Published 10:04 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Department of Justice started the second phase of its public nuisance case against Meta Monday. It's seeking relief that would require Meta to pay damages and change its platforms.

ABC-7 previously reported Meta was ordered to pay $375 million for violating New Mexico law on child safety.

New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez said changes include real age verification and trying to stop push notifications during the school day. 

This phase of the trial is expected to last two to three weeks. 

NMDOJ said Meta is would be required to work on:

  • Enforcing effective age verification to prevent adults from posing as minors
  • Safer recommendation algorithms that do not prioritize engagement over child well-being
  • Warning labels about platform risks
  • Restrictions on end-to-end encryption for minors to prevent predators from operating in secrecy
  • Independent oversight through a court-appointed child safety monitor

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Sayra Sanchez

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