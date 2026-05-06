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Paso del Norte Health Foundation receives $285K grant

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Published 6:41 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Wednesday, Texas Mutual and TexiCare awarded a $285,000 grant to the Paso del Norte Health Foundation to support diabetes prevention in El Paso County.

"Health care coverage you want health residents and healthy communities. So this is going to help fund diabetes detection and education and prevention," said CEO of TX mutual insurance Jeanette Ward.

The funding is a part of a $1 million investment in healthcare philanthropy awards to four organizations in key areas of the state to support initiatives that improve working Texans' and their families' health and wellbeing.

Diabetes often goes undetected and is high-risk in rural El Paso areas, according to the organizations.

Texas mutual insurance recognizes how vital health is in our community. These grants will continue to expand diabetes care.

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Sayra Sanchez

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