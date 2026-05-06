Texas Civil rights groups file lawsuit against Senate Bill 4, scheduled to go into effect next week

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Several Texas civil rights groups and nonprofits filed a new lawsuit Monday to stop Senate Bill 4, a law that would allow Texas state and local police to arrest people suspected of being in the country illegally.

According to the Texas American Civil Liberties Union of Texas, SB 4 is set to go into effect on May 15, which is next week.

ABC-7 reported last month that the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a panel ruling that had affirmed a lower court's injunction against Texas SB 4.

Senate Bill 4 was first sponsored by State Senator Charles Perry (R-Texas) back in 2023.

ABC-7 reached out to the office of State Sen. Perry and other cosponsors of the bill. Also to the offices of State Senators, Paul Bettencourt (R-Texas), Donna Campbell (R-Texas), Pete Flores (R-Texas) and Kevin Sparks (R-Texas) for comment; only the office of State Sen. Pete Flores replied, saying they respectfully decline the interview for now.

The bill title was stated as follows:

"Relating to prohibitions on the illegal entry into or illegal presence in this state by a person who is an alien, the enforcement of those prohibitions and certain related orders, including immunity from liability and indemnification for enforcement actions, and authorizing or requiring under certain circumstances the removal of persons who violate those prohibitions; creating criminal offenses."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office issued a news release on April 24 saying he secured "a major victory" by defending Senate Bill 4 before the U.S. federal Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

Also saying, "SB 4 is a state law that protects Texans by creating state crimes that track federal immigration crimes to prohibit unlawful entry and reentry. This empowers state police to arrest illegals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws."

“My office has secured yet another major win for Texas by defending SB 4 before the Fifth Circuit,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Texas’s right to arrest illegals, protect our citizens, and enforce immigration law is fundamental. This is a major victory for public safety and law and order.”

ABC-7 spoke with State Senator César J. Blanco (D-Texas), State Representative Vince Perez (D-Texas) and with an attorney representing the Texas ACLU.

El Paso County Sheriff Oscar Ugarte was unavailable for an interview about SB 4, but sent ABC-7 a written statement saying:

"The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is aware of the recent ruling by the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals regarding Texas Senate Bill 4 (SB4). As with any new law, our office is carefully reviewing the ruling and working with the County Attorney’s Office to understand its scope and any operational impact on our office. Our priority remains the safety of our community. At this time, we will continue focusing on our core public safety responsibilities, including responding to calls for service, addressing violent crime, and maintaining the safety and security of our detention facilities."

Watch the full story tonight on ABC-7 at 5 and 6.