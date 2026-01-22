State looking to reverse ruling that blocked SB4

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments surrounding Texas Senate Bill 4 today.

The bill was originally passed in December of 2023 and makes illegally entering Texas from Mexico a crime.

The state is asking the court to reconsider a ruling that blocked the implementation of SB 4.

El Paso County is the only county in Texas to take part in the lawsuit against SB 4.

County officials argue SB 4 would be a burden for El Paso.

"You also have a local law enforcement who are diverted now from their ability to focus on real issues, real crimes that are happening in El Paso County to now become federal immigration officials that is not our charge that belongs to the federal government," County Attorney Christina Sanchez explained.

Sanchez also said that if the bill passes, it could lead to 8,000 more arrests each year if enacted. Violating SB 4 is a misdemeanor and carries a punishment of up to six months in jail.