U.S. State Department reviewing all Mexican consulates in the country

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- According to ABC News, the Trump administration is launching a review of all 53 Mexican consulates in the country, a move that, according to national news reports, could lead to the closure of some of them.

The ABC News report says a State Department official told them about the reviews on Thursday.

No reason has been given so far for the reviews or what they could entail.

The report also states that this State Department official was not authorized to comment publicly and wanted to remain anonymous until an official release is published.

Today, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum spoke about this during her daily news conference and emphasized the importance of having Mexican consulates in the U.S.

ABC-7 reached out to the Mexican General Consulate in El Paso (Consulado General De México en El Paso) for comment and also spoke with residents going to the consulate for their official procedures to learn more about this review from the State Department.

Watch the full story tonight on ABC-7 at 6.