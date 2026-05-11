El Pasoan on Frontier Airlines plane that killed one person found after going missing, family reacts

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 36-year-old Guadalupe Ornelas, a retired U.S. Army Sergeant, went missing over the weekend after traveling from El Paso to Santa Ana, California, to visit his family for Mother's Day weekend.

According to Ana Rose Ornelas, Guadalupe's wife, the last time she spoke with her husband was last Saturday after the Frontier Airlines incident in Denver, Colorado, and she received a phone call this morning from a hospital in Denver saying he had been found and was stable.

Ornelas' family issued a missing person alert saying that on May 8, Guadalupe boarded his flight that departed at 10 p.m. from the Denver Airport when a Frontier Airlines plane ran over a pedestrian and killed one person, according to reports.

The family also said that Guadalupe fainted on the plane due to shock and was rushed to the hospital.

"Once discharged, but sounding disoriented and with none of his belongings, he called his wife and let her know part of what had happened. Unfortunately, his cell had no battery and the cell phone died," Guadalupe's family said. "He never arrived to California or back to Texas."

According to his wife, Guadalupe is still at the hospital in Denver, where he is set to undergo several medical tests and examinations before being released again; she hopes he can come back home soon.