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New Mexico judge denies Meta’s request for direct verdict in public nuisance case

Meta, Facebook
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Published 4:17 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KVIA) -- In the midst of the second phase of New Mexico's trial against Meta, the court denied the company's request for a directed verdict, the New Mexico Department of Justice said Thursday.

Meta's attorneys asked for a directed verdict by arguing New Mexico failed to meet its burden of proof in phase two of the case, NMDOJ said. Judge Bryan Biedscheid denied the motion and ordered the trial to continue as planned.

"The Court made clear today that this case deserves to move forward, and we will continue fighting to hold Meta accountable for the harm its platforms are causing to New Mexico children," New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez said in part in a statement.

New Mexico's public nuisance case against Meta seeks relief that would require the company to pay damages and change its platforms for children's safety. Attorney General Torrez said changes include real age verification and trying to stop push notifications during the school day. 

Phase two of the case started May 5 and was scheduled to last up to three weeks.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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