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EPCC honors 81 nursing graduates with traditional pinning ceremony

EPCC
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today at 6:33 PM
Published 6:48 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Community College's Nursing Program celebrated the graduation of 81 Associate Degree of Nursing graduates, marking their official entry into the profession with a pinning ceremony held on Thursday.

The pinning ceremony, a significant tradition for nursing graduates, traces its origins back to Florence Nightingale, EPCC said. She awarded her graduates "badges of courage" to recognize their commitment to caring for the sick and the suffering.

Nightingale earned the nickname "The Lady with the Lamp" because she walked her rounds each night, her path illuminated by the glow of her lamp.

Angelina Sanchez received the EPCC Daisy Award as the outstanding student. Anna Favela was honored with the EPCC Daisy Award for faculty.

Many graduates also wore a teal and white cord, symbolizing nursing as a second career. This cord recognizes the unique courage required to pivot from a previous life path to answer a new calling in health care.

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