El Paso police join ‘Click It or Ticket’ campaign

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Buckling up can help prevent serious injury in a crash, the Texas Department of Transportation said. Yet TxDOT said millions of Texans still choose to not wear a seat belt.

Wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of dying in a crash by 45% and up to 60% for those in pickup trucks, according to the TxDOT. It said 965 people who failed to buckle up died in crashes in Texas last year.

TxDOT partnered with the El Paso Police Department, county sheriff's office and Texas Department of Public Safety for the “Click It or Ticket” campaign to step up efforts to ticket anyone who isn’t wearing a seat belt.

From May 18-31, officers will focus on ticketing drivers and passengers who fail to buckle up or properly secure their children in car seats, according to TxDOT. Texas law requires all drivers and passengers to buckle up.

A seat belt violation can result in a fine and court costs of up to $200, TxDOT said. Drivers can also face fines of up to $250 plus court costs if children are not properly secured.

"Seat belts are are the most important safety equipment that your vehicle has. They prevent thousands of deaths and injuries, severe injuries every year. It's really, a no-brainer to wear your seat belt," said El Paso Police Department Sergeant Robert Gomez.

Most deadly crashes happen within at speeds of less than 40 mph, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Even low-speed crashes generate tremendous force on the human body. A seat belt helps distribute that force and prevent serious injuries, TxDOT said.