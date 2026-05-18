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Seven Cabins Fire linked to deadly plane crash grows to 12.5k acres, 0% containment

Sevan Cabins Fire via Facebook
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Published 11:21 AM

CAPITAN, N.M. (KVIA) -- Monday, officials said the Seven Cabins Fire in the Capitan Mountains area stands at 12,549 acres with 0% containment. The fire started May 14.

Brandon Woodward, Operations Section Chief with Southwest Area Team One, said 276 emergency personnel are working to put the fire out. He said officials sent more help to some areas because of Monday's expected winds.

Fire engines are prepping a line to contain the fire while firefighters are making sure homes and other buildings are safe in the Pine Lodge area.

Woodward said crews will mostly work on containing the fire Monday.

The fire has been linked to a deadly plane crash that killed two pilots and two medical evacuation nurses, according to Trans Aero MedEvac.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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