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Man charged for aggravated robbery at Segundo Barrio store

EPPD
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Published 3:33 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police charged a 57-year-old man for aggravated robbery at a store in Segundo Barrio near the Paso del Norte Port of Entry. ABC-7 reported live from the scene when police thought the man was barricaded in the store.

The robbery happened May 6 at Levcomm International, which sells phones at 908 S Stanton.

EPPD said Rodolfo Madrid Torres entered the business, assaulted the owner and demanded money. The owner broke free and locked Torres in the building.

When officers arrived, they believed Rodolfo was inside, but he left the building before they got there, police said. Investigators said he stole cash and the owner's wallet.

Officers arrested and booked Torres into the county detention facility Monday.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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