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Death report identifies man who died while in-custody at El Paso jail

EPCSO
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Published 12:48 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A 38-year-old man died while in-custody at the El Paso County Jail Annex, according to a death report from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

According to documents, 38-year-old Edward Thomas Moore had been in the jail annex since Sept. 11, 2025 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, interfere with emergency request for assistance and possession of a controlled substance.

ABC-7 previously reported on Moore when deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a family violence call in the Fall East. A SWAT team had to deploy a chemical agent to get Moore to exit a house in the Far East, EPCSO said.

The death report said on May 8, 2026, medical staff went to Moore's cell at 6:56 a.m. after he appeared to suffer from a possible seizure. By 7:01 a.m., emergency responders performed life-saving measures, documents said.

EMS sent Moore to the hospital at 7:37 a.m.

A doctor pronounced Moore dead at 7:53 a.m.

The investigation into Moore's death is ongoing, according to the death report.

Moore had medical problems, but the death report did not specify what kind.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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