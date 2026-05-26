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The Salvation Army Launches 8th Annual Music & Arts Conservatory for El Paso Youth

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Published 10:09 AM

El Paso, TX (KVIA-TV)- The Salvation Army is holding its 8th Annual Music & Arts Conservatory for children ages 9 to 14.

Many children have talent that might not be developed if their families cannot afford lessons, instruments, or supplies. After a $30 registration fee, the program is free. Students get loaner instruments, curriculum materials, meals, and lessons in different fine arts classes to help them build skills and explore their creativity.

The Music & Arts Conservatory runs from June 15 to July 12, from 8:45 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at The Salvation Army El Paso Citadel at 4900 Hercules Ave. Students will show what they have learned at a graduation concert on Sunday, July 12, 2026. All participants will receive certificates and medals, and top students will earn special awards.

The Salvation Army is asking for donations of instruments such as guitars, trumpets, baritones, trombones, tubas, keyboards, and drums. Donating instruments, food, or funds will directly help children. Please join us and make a difference today.

Take action today by registering for the program or supporting our mission through a donation or by volunteering. Visit salvationarmyelpaso.org or call 915-544-9811 to get involved.

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Nichole Gomez

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Nichole Gomez

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