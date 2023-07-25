8 people, most of them Ft. Bliss residents, arrested at the Star on the Mountain

Update: All eight of the suspects have been released from custody on bail.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested eight people for allegedly trespassing onto the area around the Star on the Mountain Friday.

Officers were patrolling the 1600 block of Scenic Drive when they caught the eight people trespassing, according to police officials.

18-year-old Katy, Texas resident Kaylee McDonald, and seven Ft. Bliss residents, including Gersom Aguirre Navarrete, 18, Alejandro Vinas, 19, Li Zhou, 35, Andres Zambrano, 37, Parker Sims, 20, Anh Nguyen, 18, and Yue Yu, 18 are all charged with criminal trespass.

Andres Zambrano, Courtesy: El Paso Police Department

Li Zhou, Courtesy: El Paso Police Department

All eight suspects were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Yue Yu, Courtesy: El Paso Police Department

Alejandro Vinas, Courtesy: El Paso Police Department

Officers had been patrolling the area because the star had already been vandalized twice in the last month. Police have not announced any arrests in the vandalism investigation or given any indication if these eight suspects are involved in the vandalism incident. The El Paso Chamber, which operates the star, says people have been arrested in the vandalism case, although the names of those suspects have not yet been released. ABC-7 is working to get those details and learn what led up to the trespassing arrests.

Parker Sims, Courtesy: El Paso Police Department

Anh Nguyen, Courtesy: El Paso Police Department

Gersom Navarrete, Courtesy: El Paso Police Department