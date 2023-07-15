Skip to Content
Top Stories

Star on the Mountain vandalized for the second time

KVIA
By
New
Published 1:35 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Chamber reports the Star on the Mountain has been vandalized for the second time in as many weeks.

The damage happened Thursday July 13 the El Paso Chamber says surpasses the damage done on June 30.

The two incidents were reported to police. No arrests have been made.

They are also looking into the construction of better security around the star.

The El Paso Chamber is asking anyone with information to come forward by contacting the El Paso Police Department at 915-832-4400.

There is a $1,000 reward being offered by the El Paso Chamber for any information leading to an arrest in either of the two incidents.

The star will be down until further notice.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content