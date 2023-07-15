Star on the Mountain vandalized for the second time

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Chamber reports the Star on the Mountain has been vandalized for the second time in as many weeks.

The damage happened Thursday July 13 the El Paso Chamber says surpasses the damage done on June 30.

The two incidents were reported to police. No arrests have been made.

They are also looking into the construction of better security around the star.

The El Paso Chamber is asking anyone with information to come forward by contacting the El Paso Police Department at 915-832-4400.

There is a $1,000 reward being offered by the El Paso Chamber for any information leading to an arrest in either of the two incidents.

The star will be down until further notice.