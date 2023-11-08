7 vehicles involved in deadly fiery crash on Loop 375 in Far East El Paso

UPDATE: The El Paso Fire Department said seven vehicles were involved in a crash that killed one person and injured eight people Wednesday night.

Officials said the fire has been put out.

The Fire Department said seven of the victims are expected to recover. One suffered serious injuries.

Firefighters put out the fire that broke out after the collision.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Texas Department of Transportation is reporting that three cars are on fire along Loop 375 near Montana.

All lanes are blocked and there is a massive back up in the area. Avoid driving in this area if possible.

The fires started just after 5:30 p.m., according to the TXDOT traffic app.

ABC-7 is working to learn more details. Check back for more.