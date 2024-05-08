UK Prime Minister Sunak suffers further blow as another Conservative lawmaker defects to Labour

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been accused of leading a “chaotic” government as another one of his Conservative lawmakers defected to the main opposition Labour Party ahead of a looming general election. In a stunning move Wednesday just ahead of prime minister’s questions, Natalie Elphicke crossed the floor of the House of Commons to join the ranks of Keir Starmer’s Labour Party, which all indications suggest will return to power after 14 years. Elphicke, who represents the constituency of Dover, which is at the front-line of migrant crossings from France, lashed out at the “broken promises of Rishi Sunak’s tired and chaotic government” that she said failed to keep British borders secure.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.