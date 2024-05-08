UK Prime Minister Sunak suffers further blow as another Conservative lawmaker defects to Labour
By PAN PYLAS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been accused of leading a “chaotic” government as another one of his Conservative lawmakers defected to the main opposition Labour Party ahead of a looming general election. In a stunning move Wednesday just ahead of prime minister’s questions, Natalie Elphicke crossed the floor of the House of Commons to join the ranks of Keir Starmer’s Labour Party, which all indications suggest will return to power after 14 years. Elphicke, who represents the constituency of Dover, which is at the front-line of migrant crossings from France, lashed out at the “broken promises of Rishi Sunak’s tired and chaotic government” that she said failed to keep British borders secure.