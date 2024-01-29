Police investigate shooting in Northwest El Paso, one person in custody

UPDATE: A drone video shared with ABC-7 showed the moments after the shooting. It captured a man walking naked in the neighborhood. You can watch the video on the video player above. The person who captured the drone video also shared a copy with police.

According to police one man was shot and taken to the hospital. They said he appears to be in stable condition.

Police said the victim was driving a vehicle, which received several gunshots to it's windshield.

Officials said a 44-year-old Hispanic man that lives in the area was taken into custody.

Police said another resident in the area was also a victim of an assault, the two incidents were connected to one another.

One resident tells ABC-7 he will now be more vigilant in his area.

"M y neighbors, I know for a fact, aren't too thrilled right now with what happened in the street. So now they were concerned with their own safety at the moment," said Antonio Maguregui, resident. "That's why I have cameras in front of my house. So now I'm going to make it more routine to look my front door camera with my backyard camera to make sure there's no suspicious activity."

