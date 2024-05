Police Friday are expected to address the issue of in-custody deaths. Watch the news conference above.

Police released body camera footage of the arrest of 35-year-old Jonathan Rose Eddens last night. The incident happened April 14, 2024.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police officials are speaking at a news conference today after a man died in custody last month.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.