SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Emergency crews had to use extrication equipment to get a person out of a wrecked car on McNutt Road.

First responders rushed two people to the hospital with serious injuries.

Dona Ana Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash, which happened near the intersection of McNutt Road and 1st Street.

The scene is now clear. ABC-7 is working to learn what caused the crash. Stay tuned.