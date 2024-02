EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A car rolled over in West El Paso Tuesday afternoon, sending one person to the hospital.

Courtesy: FitFamElPaso

The call to 911 reporting the crash came in at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday.

The crash happened on North Mesa near Brentwood.

Courtesy: FitFamElPaso

According to first responders, the person taken to the hospital suffered minor injuries. Two cars were involved in the wreck.

ABC-7 is working to learn more about what led up to the collision.