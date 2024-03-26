Skip to Content
Crash blocking traffic on Gateway West at Airway

TXDOT
Published 12:44 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- There is a rollover on Gateway West at the Airway Boulevard exit.

The Texas Department of Transportation put an alert on its traffic page saying that three of the four lanes are blocked due to the crash.

This happened just before 12:25 p.m.

Avoid driving in this area if possible. Use the ABC-7 Traffictrack map to get around it.

The clearing time is unknown.

ABC-7 is working to learn details about possible injuries and when the scene will be cleared.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Emma Hoggard

