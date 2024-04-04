A 4-year-old girl was injured when a train hit the car she was traveling in

Anthony, Texas (KVIA) -- A train hit a car on the 8500 block of Donovan in Anthony, Texas Thursday afternoon.

Investigators say a car was leaving a business when it was hit by a BNSF train, according to police officials.

Police say there were two people inside the car, a 50-year-old female driver and a 4-year-old girl in the backseat.

They suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to University Medical Center.

An ABC-7 was on the scene. Stay tuned for more information.