Wildfire burning in Otero County, causing mandatory evacuation in Timberon

OTERO COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A wildfire broke out in Otero County, causing a mandatory evacuation in Timberon.

The Tularosa Basin Regional Dispatch Authority issued a mandatory evacuation for the area of Sacramento Drive and Paradise Valley Drive in Timberon.

The authority describes the fire as a "very large wild fire," according to a social media post Friday.

"If you have questions please call the non emergency number 575-437-2210," the authority stated Friday.

ABC-7 is working to learn more information. Stay tuned for updates.