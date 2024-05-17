Watch Live: El Paso DA discusses sentencings in the death of Tyler Croke

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks is having a news conference Friday at 3 PM to discusses sentencings in the murder case of Tyler Croke.

Croke was murdered on May 7, 2017. He was attacked while showering at a friend's apartment in east El Paso; Croke was held at gunpoint, then stabbed to death. One of the suspects also slit his throat.

The murder of Tyler Croke and the wait for justice was the subject of the Borderland Crimes podcast episode in May 2022. Click here to listen.

Most recently on May 6, 2024, one of the defendants Brandon Olsen's attorney said he pleaded guilty to murder. Olsen is one of five defendants in the case. The others are Tristan Chilton, Adam Acosta, Zachary Johnston, and Stephanie Fernandez.

Fernandez, who served as the driver for the group, was convicted of capital murder in 2018.

Acosta and Chilton accepted plea deals on April 15.

Johnston accepted a deal in 2019, pleading guilty to murder. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.