Skip to Content
Top Stories

Watch Live: El Paso DA discusses sentencings in the death of Tyler Croke

Tyler Croke served in Afghanistan before he was stationed at Ft. Bliss in 2014
Kjersten Croke
Tyler Croke served in Afghanistan before he was stationed at Ft. Bliss in 2014
By ,
New
Published 3:09 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks is having a news conference Friday at 3 PM to discusses sentencings in the murder case of Tyler Croke.

Croke was murdered on May 7, 2017. He was attacked while showering at a friend's apartment in east El Paso; Croke was held at gunpoint, then stabbed to death. One of the suspects also slit his throat.

The murder of Tyler Croke and the wait for justice was the subject of the Borderland Crimes podcast episode in May 2022. Click here to listen.

Most recently on May 6, 2024, one of the defendants Brandon Olsen's attorney said he pleaded guilty to murder. Olsen is one of five defendants in the case. The others are Tristan Chilton, Adam Acosta, Zachary Johnston, and Stephanie Fernandez.

Fernandez, who served as the driver for the group, was convicted of capital murder in 2018.

Acosta and Chilton accepted plea deals on April 15.

Johnston accepted a deal in 2019, pleading guilty to murder. He was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emma Hoggard

Author Profile Photo

Tony Gutierrez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content