ABC-7 will provide updates as this situation develops and as we learn more about the cause of the power outage.

The outage is happening in the Mission Hills neighborhood of West El Paso.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso Electric Outage map is showing a power outage with 2,000+ customers impacted.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.