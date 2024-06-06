Skip to Content
15 people displaced after fire destroys apartment complex

By ,
Updated
today at 6:45 AM
Published 6:58 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 15 people have been displaced after a fire destroys an apartment complex in east El Paso, early Thursday morning.

Fire dispatch says they received the call just before 3 a.m.

Units arrived at the 10700 block of Vista del Sol Dr.

They say a large fire affected four apartments, displacing 15 people.

El Paso Fire Department's 'X' account says a cat has died as a result.

The fire was put out around 3 a.m.

3 people were check on by first responders.

The investigation continues as to what started the blaze.

