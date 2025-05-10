A mother & son bond built on basketball

EL PASO, Texas - Children like to thank their moms when they reach major milestones in life.

From graduations to big life changes, and for student athletes that includes signing day ceremonies.

For one mother and son signing day was extra special because of a bond built on basketball.

Devin Falk-Ramirez will soon graduate from Eastwood High School.

He was one of the best players in the city, and he'll soon take his talents to the college level after he signed with Cochise College, a school in Arizona.

You could say basketball is in his Devin's DNA.

His love for the sport came from both his dad and mom.

His mother, Irene Falk is the head basketball coach of the Eastwood girls varsity team.