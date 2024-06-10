Mobile home fire in Las Cruces sends one person to the hospital
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- One person was sent to the hospital after a fire Friday, June 7, 2024 at a home on the 2500 block of El Camino Real in Las Cruces.
Crews found flames flooding out of the single-wide mobile home when they arrived. They got the blaze under control within a few minutes, but they had to rush one of the occupants to the hospital. The person was suffering from smoke inhalation, according to fire officials.
The American Red Cross stepped in afterwards to help the displaced occupants.
Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire and the estimated cost of the damage.