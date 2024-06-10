Mobile home fire in Las Cruces sends one person to the hospital

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- One person was sent to the hospital after a fire Friday, June 7, 2024 at a home on the 2500 block of El Camino Real in Las Cruces.

Crews found flames flooding out of the single-wide mobile home when they arrived. They got the blaze under control within a few minutes, but they had to rush one of the occupants to the hospital. The person was suffering from smoke inhalation, according to fire officials.

Courtesy: LCFD

The American Red Cross stepped in afterwards to help the displaced occupants.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire and the estimated cost of the damage.