Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Mobile home fire in Las Cruces sends one person to the hospital

LCFD
By
New
Published 10:55 AM

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- One person was sent to the hospital after a fire Friday, June 7, 2024 at a home on the 2500 block of El Camino Real in Las Cruces.

Crews found flames flooding out of the single-wide mobile home when they arrived. They got the blaze under control within a few minutes, but they had to rush one of the occupants to the hospital. The person was suffering from smoke inhalation, according to fire officials.

Courtesy: LCFD

The American Red Cross stepped in afterwards to help the displaced occupants.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire and the estimated cost of the damage.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KVIA ABC-7

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content