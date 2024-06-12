Skip to Content
ABC-7 Alert Center

Sinkhole prompts evacuation of 20 residents in Central El Paso

By
Updated
today at 6:37 AM
Published 6:47 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- At least 20 Central El Paso residents have been evacuated after a sinkhole opens up following a water main break.

It was first reported Tuesday night at the 3700 block of Tularosa Ave.

They say the Red Cross will assist those who have been impacted by the incident.

Our ABC-7 crews have reported a car is still inside the sinkhole.

A spokesperson for El Paso Water says crews are working diligently to make repairs to the line.

They also state that surrounding homes still have running water.

Article Topic Follows: ABC-7 Alert Center

Jump to comments ↓

Jennifer Mendoza

Jennifer Mendoza is the Executive Producer for Good Morning El Paso.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content