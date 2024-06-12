Sinkhole prompts evacuation of 20 residents in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- At least 20 Central El Paso residents have been evacuated after a sinkhole opens up following a water main break.

It was first reported Tuesday night at the 3700 block of Tularosa Ave.

They say the Red Cross will assist those who have been impacted by the incident.

Our ABC-7 crews have reported a car is still inside the sinkhole.

A spokesperson for El Paso Water says crews are working diligently to make repairs to the line.

They also state that surrounding homes still have running water.