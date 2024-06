Deputies obtained a warrant and booked Alfaro into the El Paso County Jail June 25, 2024.

This happened on the 150 block of Fortaleza in Clint, Texas.

A spokesperson says video surveillance recorded Alfaro allegedly walking around naked and "sexually gratifying himself" on June 23, 2024.

CLINT, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff deputies arrested 55-year-old Jimmy Alfaro and charged him with indecent exposure and criminal trespass.

