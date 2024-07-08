Driver taken to Del Sol Medical Center following crash in El Paso County

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A male driver was taken to Del Sol Medical Center Monday morning following a crash that resulted in injuries, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

A spokesperson said the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Rio Penasco Ave. and S. Ascension Rd. in El Paso County.

The investigation continues. Authorities did not provide information about the driver's condition.

A portion of S. Ascension Rd. will be closed for several hours. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.