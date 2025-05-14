Clint baseball team prepares for Sweet 16 of Class 4A Division 2 playoffs

EL PASO, Texas - The Sweet 16 of the high school baseball playoffs begin Thursday.

El Paso has three teams remaining, Americas, Clint and Riverside.

For the second time in school history the Clint Lions claimed an area title last week against the Randall Raiders with a series sweep.

Now the Lions turn their focus to the regional semi-finals where they'll face the Brock Eagles who are ranked 10th in the state in Class 4A.

If the Lions are successful in their series against Brock, they'll advance to the regional final of the Class 4A Division 2 playoffs.

Game one is scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. MT from Midland College in Midland, Texas.