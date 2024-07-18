Generator failure reported at Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus

Update: A spokesperson for the Hospitals of Providence provided ABC-7 with the following statement regarding the situation.

"Earlier this afternoon, The Hospitals of Providence Memorial Campus experienced intermittent power outages. We worked closely with city officials to restore power. Out of precaution, ambulances were diverted and entrances to the facility were secured." Monique Poessiger

Communications Manager

The Hospitals of Providence

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- First responders tell ABC-7 that the Hospitals of Providence West campus experienced a generator failure Thursday afternoon.

The situation is still ongoing, officials with El Paso Police say.

ABC-7 is working to learn more information about what caused the failure, how many people have been impacted, and when the issue will be resolved. Check back for updates.