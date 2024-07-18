Man’s legs amputated after possibly being struck by train

Sunland Park, N.M. (KVIA) -- A man is in serious but stable condition after having both legs amputated after possibly being struck by a train, according to Sunland Park Fire Chief Danny Medrano.

They're 'X' account says they were called out before 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

The post also says that Sunland Park Police and U.S. Border Patrol were also responding to the railroad tracks not far from Mount Cristo Rey.

Chief Medrano told ABC-7 that the man was airlifted by Native Air and transported to University Medical Center.