Vado teen charged with allegedly abusing a child at a Las Cruces apartment complex

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- 19-year-old Vado resident Ramon Jaime Jr. was arrested for allegedly abusing a child.

Jail records show Las Cruces Police Department officers arrested Jaime Wednesday morning at 1900 North Solano Drive, which is listed as the Dona Ana Park Apartments.

Courtesy: Dona Ana County Detention Center

Jaime faces one felony count of Abuse of a Child, one felony count of Aggravated Assault Against a Household Member (Deadly Weapon), one felony count of Aggravated Assault, three felony counts of Battery On a Peace Officer, one misdemeanor count of Resisting or Obstructing, and one misdemeanor count of Battery Against A Household Member, according to online jail records.

Officers booked Jaime into the Dona Ana County Detention Center Wednesday afternoon, where he was given a release on recognizance bond. His first court appearance was scheduled for Thursday.

ABC-7 is working to learn what led up to Jaime's arrest. We will update you when we learn more.