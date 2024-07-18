Vado teen charged with allegedly abusing a child at a Las Cruces apartment complex
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- 19-year-old Vado resident Ramon Jaime Jr. was arrested for allegedly abusing a child.
Jail records show Las Cruces Police Department officers arrested Jaime Wednesday morning at 1900 North Solano Drive, which is listed as the Dona Ana Park Apartments.
Jaime faces one felony count of Abuse of a Child, one felony count of Aggravated Assault Against a Household Member (Deadly Weapon), one felony count of Aggravated Assault, three felony counts of Battery On a Peace Officer, one misdemeanor count of Resisting or Obstructing, and one misdemeanor count of Battery Against A Household Member, according to online jail records.
Officers booked Jaime into the Dona Ana County Detention Center Wednesday afternoon, where he was given a release on recognizance bond. His first court appearance was scheduled for Thursday.
ABC-7 is working to learn what led up to Jaime's arrest. We will update you when we learn more.