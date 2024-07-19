El Paso police arrest man accused of stabbing a cat to death

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Police arrested 21-year-old Krystopher Nathan Torres and charged him with cruelty to non-livestock animal (kill) for allegedly stabbing a cat.

Detectives with the EPPD's Animal Cruelty Investigation Unit says officers responded to a residential area in Central El Paso on reports of a man stabbing a cat. When they got to the scene, officers found the dead cat, but could not find the person.

Courtesy: EPPD

Officers were then called out to a crash on the 11000 block of Gateway West, where they found Torres.

The attack happened on the 3000 block of Douglas Avenue at 12:50 PM Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Officers arrested Torres Thursday, July 18, 2024 and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $100,000 bond.