Man attempts to rob business on the UTEP campus, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- UTEP Police officials say an unknown man tried to rob one of the businesses in the Union Building on campus.

The attempted robbery happened as the business was closing, and UTEP Police say there were no threats or weapons visible. The man, however, walked away without any money or property. This happened Wednesday, according to officials.

UTEP Police describe the man as Hispanic with a thin build wearing a grey jacket or a black hoodie. They add that the man was possibly homeless.

"If you have any information on this case, please contact University Police immediately at (915) 747-5611, Detective Hettiger at 915-747-6236, Detective Moran at (915) 747-8075, or in person at 3118 Sun Bowl Drive (24hrs.)," UTEP Police officials say.