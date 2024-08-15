El Paso Sheriff’s deputies take man wanted on eight charges into custody

FABENS, Texas (KVIA) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Apprehension Unit took 25-year-old Jimmy Mack Rodriguez into custody this week.

Rodriguez was wanted on multiple counts, including Assault Family/Household W/Previous Convictions, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Burglary of Habitation, Aggravated Assault W/Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Sexual Assault of a Child II CT, Injury to a Child/Elderly, and Evading Arrest W/Vehicle.

Deputies took Rodriguez into custody at the 700 block of North Fabens on August 13, 2024 without incident. They then booked him into the El Paso County Jail without bond.