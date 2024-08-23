Alleged jewelry thief caught at Cielo Vista Mall

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Sheriff's deputies working off-duty jobs as security guards at Cielo Vista Mall stopped 40-year-old Adan Gutierrez as he allegedly tried to steal from a jewelry store.

On Thursday, the jewelry store employees alerted the deputies that a man who was thought to have stolen from another business earlier in the day was spotted in their store.

"The male subject was observed stealing more than $9,000 worth of jewelry earlier that day," a EPCSO spokesperson explained.

Deputies were able to stop and detain Gutierrez before he left the area. They then turned him over to El Paso Police Department detectives.